This weekend: Time lapse of the aurora borealis. Last Week: K-Pop fans, Musk on drugs, and a family of owls. This week: Kicking off Pride month with Drag Me Downtown and Bootie Mashup; plus Odd Salon, 'Pacific Overtures', and drink and draw.

Weekend Highlights

Despite 90-degree heat, thousands showed up for the 40th annual Sonoma County Pride parade and festival in Santa Rosa, with this year's theme being "40 and Fierce." [KGO]

More than 2,500 attended the San Mateo County Fair this weekend with drone shows, cultural events, live music, and lots of food, runs through June 8. [Bay Area News Group]

Local photographer Alexander Glavtchev caught some stunning time lapse footage of the aurora borealis in Windsor, California on Saturday night. [KRON4]

Week in Review

Wrapping up the week of May 26-June 1.

Culture & Entertainment

Air & Sea Incidents

Too Many Road Tragedies

Crime & Chaos

In the Courts

At least two men were detained by ICE inside federal court in SF.

More than 70 people showed up to the bail hearing of wine country ponzi schemer Kenneth Mattson saying he made off with their life savings.

37-year-old Honduran national, Fernando Aguilera, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for firing a gun into the air outside a Mission bar in 2023.

Public Health Alerts

Public health officials in Alameda and Santa Clara counties put out an alert about potential measles exposure at several retail locations in the last nine days, including H Mart in San Jose, Starbucks in Newark, or Trader Joe’s in Milpitas.

A new COVID variant that’s behind a current surge in China has reportedly been in California for a month.

A person was rescued with minor injuries after falling from a cliff along the Batteries to Bluffs Trail.

City Politics & Policy Moves

The Week Ahead

Looking ahead to June 2-8 — and kicking off Pride Month!

Tuesday:

Odd Salon SF: UNCHARTED: Explore strange frontiers and forgotten tales at this night of storytelling from the curious corners of history, science, and art. Expect topics like nitrous oxide experiments, occult feuds, and why ants never lose their way. Tuesday, June 3, 6:30-10 p.m. // Public Works, 161 Erie St // $25, 21+

Wednesday:

Drink & Draw Art & Raffle: Grab a drink, grab a pen, and join the artsy chaos at this Mission District favorite. Every first Wednesday, The Knockout hosts a free themed drawing night where bar patrons sketch their way to raffle prizes (cocktails included). Your masterpiece gets scanned and shared online for eternal glory. Wednesday, June 4, 6:30–9 p.m. // The Knockout, 3223 Mission St // free, 21+

Thursday:

Pacific Overtures: Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s groundbreaking musical Pacific Overtures returns in a rare production that blends Kabuki theatricality with Broadway grandeur. Directed by Nick Ishimaru, this visually stunning retelling of Japan’s forced opening to the West explores identity, imperialism, and cultural upheaval through a cast playing over 50 roles. Runs through June 15, Wed–Sat 7:30 p.m., Sun 2 p.m. // Brava Theater, 2781 24th St // $25-75

Friday:

Meet People Social SF: Cultural International Party: This weekly social brings together locals and visitors for a weekly mixer with music, drinks, games, and prizes. Show up solo or with friends and make some new connections in a relaxed setting. Friday, June 6, 5:30–10 p.m. // Alchemist Bar & Lounge, 679 3rd St // $4 online, 21+

Drag Me Downtown: The popular pop-up drag show will be hitting a new downtown SF location every Friday in June. Expect fierce performances, DJs, cocktails, and community vibes—all hosted by the iconic Bobby Friday and friends. Friday, June 6, 4:30–8 p.m. // One Market Restaurant, 1 Market St // Free or $10 to support The Transgender District, 21+

Saturday:

LGBooTie Pride: Bootie Mashup: Bootie Mashup kicks off Pride Month with a genre-bending, pop-diva-fueled dance party for queers and allies alike. Expect two rooms of mashups, drag and burlesque by The Monster Show (featuring Redd FaFilth & Xotchil), and unhinged queer visuals all night. DJs include Adriana A, DJ Tyme, ION THE PRIZE, Dada, and Jimi G (with live guitar mashups). Saturday, June 7, 9 p.m. ‘til late // Cat Club, 1190 Folsom St // $10, 21+

Image: Pacific Overtures/Facebook