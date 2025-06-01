- A person who fell from a cliff near Battery Crosby on the Batteries to Bluffs Trail was rescued Saturday afternoon by San Francisco firefighters using ropes. The victim had minor injuries and did not require hospitalization. [KRON4]
- A level one warning was issued in the city of Richmond Saturday afternoon due to visible flaring at the Chevron Refinery. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is investigating potential violations, though Chevron says no emergency response or community action is needed. [Bay Area News Group]
- The California Highway Patrol has issued an endangered missing person advisory for 40-year-old Hugo Garcia, who was last seen Friday around 8 p.m. in Mountain View. Garcia was on foot and is believed to be in Santa Clara, San Mateo, or Alameda counties. [Bay City News]
- At least 31 Palestinians were killed and over 150 wounded Sunday when Israeli forces reportedly opened fire on crowds approaching an aid distribution site in southern Gaza, according to health officials and witnesses. [Associated Press]
- About 60 firefighters stopped the forward progress of a three-alarm vegetation fire in the Oakland Hills late Saturday near Skyline Boulevard and Grass Valley Road; no structures are threatened. [KRON4]
- Steven Eubanks, 33, of Pleasanton, has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and will serve 11 years in prison for a 2021 Oakland shooting allegedly sparked by an argument over a woman. [Bay Area News Group]