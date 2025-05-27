Police and other first responders were in the area of the Exploratorium and Pier 15 Tuesday morning following the discovery of a body floating in the Bay.

The body, identified as male, was spotted Tuesday morning by passersby near the pier, which is in the area of Embarcadero and Green Street.

As KRON4 reports, there was a significant police and fire department presence at Pier 15 as of 8 am.

It's unclear how long the body may have been in the water, or how it ended up there.

The SFFD tweeted about the incident, and said that the medical examiner had been summoned to the scene.

This is a developing story.