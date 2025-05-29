- The SF Unified School District has backed off a proposed pilot project to change to a new grading system, after Mayor Daniel Lurie himself complained about it online. Only about 10% of high school students (and no students at other grade levels) would have been enrolled in the alternate grading system pilot project, which would have allowed multiple chances to take tests or complete essays, and Superintendent Maria Su said in a statement that “I have decided not to pursue this strategy for next year to ensure we have time to meaningfully engage the community.” [Chronicle]
- We have our first look inside that Square "Corner Store” that’s opened inside the former Lucca Ravioli space on Valencia Street, as SFGate has some exclusive pics from Tuesday night’s opening party. There’s apparently another event there tonight which is a panel discussion on small businesses in the Mission, and SFGate reports that Square’s temporary pop-up lease “extends past June and that the company will share more about future plans next month.” [SFGate]
- Ousted Oakland School District Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell is planning her first public remarks in a press conference later Thursday morning, so we’ll see if she’s going out quietly with a smile, or whether she will raise some hell over her still-unexplained dismissal. The tea leaves indicate she may be raising some hell, as the NAACP has published a perturbed open letter about her dismissal in the lead-up to today’s press conference. [NBC Bay Area]
- Now the hard part begins for new Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee, as she had a Wednesday night town hall and got an earful from residents concerned over hundreds of city job cuts and reductions in police overtime. [KTVU]
- Completely wackadoodle Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. released his big “Make America Healthy Again” Commission report, which fact-checkers took a look at, and found that it’s full of errors, broken links, and sources that completely do not even exist. [NOTUS]
- An allegedly very intoxicated motorcyclist leaving a bar led Cotati police on a 100 mile-per-hour chase before wiping out and being arrested. [KRON4]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist