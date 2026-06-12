A-list actor Colman Domingo recently reflected on meeting his husband through a rom-com–worthy “Missed Connections” encounter in Berkeley, as well as on his younger days living in SF in the 90s.

Actor Colman Domingo looked back on his early years in San Francisco during a guest appearance on the Good Hang With Amy Poehler podcast earlier this week, where he discussed relocating from Philadelphia to the Bay Area in the 1990s before breaking into mainstream Hollywood, as the Chronicle reports.

Domingo, who’s currently promoting his new Steven Spielberg-directed sci-fi film Disclosure Day as well as the second season of The Four Seasons on Netflix, recalled living in a cramped Tenderloin studio shared by four aspiring actors. The group reportedly split $625 in rent, with each paying just $156.25 a month, and Domingo said he often slept in a closet due to limited space.

During that period, Domingo worked as a bartender in San Francisco while writing plays, including one centered on disco icon Donna Summer, as he tried to build a career in theater, according to the Chronicle. He also shared a story from a later return to the Bay Area in 2005, after moving to New York, when a chance encounter in a Berkeley Walgreens led to meeting his future husband, Raúl Domingo.

While back in the Bay Area for a Berkeley Rep Theater project, Domingo said he noticed a man with shoulder-length hair and a lip piercing outside the Berkeley Walgreens. The two kept making eye contact as they moved through the aisles, but Raúl was with someone else.

In an interview with the site Them, Domingo described trying to track Raúl down through a Craigslist’s “Missed Connections” ad. Just as he was about to write his own post, he found one already up from Raúl, written about two hours earlier, mentioning Domingo's “fauxhawk,” and they went on their first date days later. Domingo said the relationship quickly became serious, and they have now been together for nearly two decades.

Domingo is set to return to San Francisco on June 19 for an appearance at the Castro Theatre during Frameline’s 50th San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival.

Related: Frameline Confirms Return to Castro Theatre For 50th Anniversary Film Fest

Image: Raul Domingo and Colman Domingo attend "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)