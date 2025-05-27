- 40-year-old legacy Japantown business and video rental shop Japan Video and Media is closing permanently, and today will be its last day in business. Owner Takeshi Onishi said he’s retiring and declined to comment to the media, but KPIX says, “The store is expected to close on May 27.” [KPIX]
- While the decision is not yet final, it sure looks more and more like the very ugly but beloved-to-some Vaillancourt Fountain at the Embarcadero is done for. Despite a recent visit from its creator Armand Vaillancourt, the fountain does not appear in the new plans to remake the Embarcadero as a larger park, but a “second community meeting is slated to be held sometime this summer” to determine the fountain’s fate. [SFGate]
- The Van Ness Avenue cannabis dispensary Outer Haze, which is about a block from the Tesla dealership that’s drawn so many anti-Trump/anti-Musk protests, was offering weed-smokers 20% off pre-roll joints to anyone toting a Tesla protest sign. A sign near the cannabis club advertised “Bring your protest sign and get 20% off,” though the sign was only up this weekend and it's unclear if the offer is still in effect. [Reddit]
- 16-year-old Marina District gastropub Tipsy Pig (Chestnut and Pierce streets) has permanently closed, but says it may have “future endeavors” at another nearby location someday soon. [KRON4]
- The notoriously cranky Marin County hippie haven Bolinas is going to start charging for street parking this summer, because they have just about had it up to here with you out-of-towners coming and parking there. [Chronicle]
- The AI industry is about to solve SF’s commercial real estate blues, according to the SF commercial real estate industry that very badly wants this to be the case. [SF Business Times]
- Sacramento’s KCRA news anchor Stan Atkinson, who did that station’s news as far back as 1957, has died. He was 92. [KCRA]
Image: chbdetta via Reddit