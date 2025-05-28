Local:

A federal judge agreed Wednesday to release accused Sonoma County developer and Ponzi-schemer Kenneth Mattson on $4 million bail. More than 70 people, many of them retirees who say they were bilked out of their savings by Mattson, attended the bail hearing at the Burton Federal Building, requiring it to be moved to a larger courtroom. [Chronicle]

Local immigration-rights advocates rallied outside the federal immigration court in San Francisco Wednesday, vowing to fight ICE arrests of asylum seekers and others with pending, fully legal immigration cases. [Chronicle]

Hundreds of fans of the K-pop band Stray Kids were lined up Wednesday to get in first through the gates at Oracle Park to claim spots near the stage for tonight's concert. [ABC 7]

National:

A panel of judges with the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled Wednesday that President Trump had overstepped his authority in imposing steep tariffs on a slew of countries. The court found that the 1977 federal economic emergency law that the administration invoked does not allow for tariffs as a tool to protect against economic threats. [New York Times]

Elon Musk is taking his expected leave from the White House as a special advisor to Trump, effective today. The departure comes just a day after Musk publicly expressed that he was "disappointed" with Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill," which he says will increase the deficit. [Associated Press]

An American Airlines flight from Hartford, Connecticut to Chicago had to divert back to Harford Tuesday after a violent incident involving a shirtless man who reportedly tackled and pinned a flight attendant to the ground. The 24-year-old passenger, identified as Julius Jordan Priester, is a Kansas resident who is currently on probation for an aggravated assault conviction. [Independent]

Video:

Most of us heard about the electrical fire under the tracks at the San Leandro BART station on May 20 that knocked out Green Line service for a week. And there was some far-off video footage of an explosion happening at the station. But have you seen closer-up video of this very dramatic, rather fireworks-filled event?

Top image: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremony for U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Jeanine Pirro in the Oval Office of the White House on May 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump has announced Pirro, a former Fox News personality, judge, prosecutor, and politician, after losing support in the Senate for his first choice, Ed Martin, over his views on the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)