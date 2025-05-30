The victim in Wednesday's fatal hit-and-run crash in Oakland stemming from a chase initiated by California Highway Patrol officers has been identified as a high school math teacher.

The man who, along with his wife, was allegedly struck by a teenager in an Infiniti who was fleeing authorities Wednesday has been identified as Dr. Marvin Boomer, a math teacher at Oakland's Castlemont High School. Boomer was said to be in his 40s, and he was walking on the sidewalk with his wife at the intersection of East 21st Street and 12th Avenue when they were struck in a chain-reaction crash. As KTVU reports, an Infiniti G35 allegedly being driven by 18-year-old Eric Hernandez Garcia struck a parked vehicle and a fire hydrant before slamming into a tree, and Boomer may have been killed when the fire hydrant struck him.

Ring doorbell camera footage from the scene showed Boomer's wife going up the stairs of a nearby residence to tell someone to call 911, and she was later hospitalized with injuries, while Boomer was pronounced dead at the scene.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a stolen-car suspect in Oakland, moments after CHP officers had stopped chasing him after another crash. https://t.co/frsiL0scsm — KTVU (@KTVU) May 30, 2025



As NBC Bay Area reports, more details have emerged about the chase that led to Hernandez Garcia's reckless driving. The incident began across town near 102nd Avenue and International Boulevard, where CHP officers first tried to pull over the Infiniti — Hernandez Garcia was reportedly already wanted for felony evading of police.

Hernandez Garcia sped away, and according a CHP release, officers gave chase for 37 seconds and then called off the chase, due to the risk to public safety.

A CHP aircraft proceeded to track the Infiniti, following Hernandez Garcia for 15 minutes as he got on the freeway and crossed the city, eventually pulling over at 1844 Fifth Street, near Lake Merritt, and stepped out of the vehicle. Nearby patrol vehicles were alerted, and as they approached the teen, he again got in his car and sped away.

Officers again initiated a chase, and 30 seconds later, Hernandez Garcia allegedly crashed into a minivan, injuring two people inside, at the intersection of Park Boulevard and 21st Street. CHP again discontinued their chase, they say, at this point, as Hernandez Garcia fled that crash scene and proceeded to East 21st Street and 12th Avenue, where Boomer was killed, and where Hernandez Garcia's vehicle finally came to full stop after crashing into a tree.

Hernandez Garcia was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, felony hit-and-run and reckless evading.

As KTVU notes, Castlemont High School is having its graduation today, where the loss of Boomer will be mourned.

The principal of Castlemont, Joseph Blasher, issued a statement to the school community, obtained by the Chronicle, saying, "I want to extend my deepest condolences to everyone impacted by this loss. Dr. Boomer was more than a teacher— he was a mentor, a friend, and a source of strength and inspiration in our halls. His legacy will live on in us and in the countless lives he helped shape long after this tragedy. I know we will celebrate our students’ accomplishments with love and excitement as he always did, while still holding Dr. Boomer and his family in our hearts."

The crash comes at a fraught moment when it comes to high-speed chases, and whether they are justified, particularly when only petty crimes are involved. Governor Gavin Newsom has pushed to allow police to resume chasing suspects in Oakland, and has already loosened the policy for the CHP.

