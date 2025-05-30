Local:
- Former Team USA swimmer Catherine Breed plans to swim the entire 900-mile California coast in stages next year—from the border of Oregon to the Mexican border—to raise awareness and funds for Sea Dreamers, a nonprofit supporting women in ocean activities and conservation. Her journey will be tracked live with educational storytelling highlighting the diverse and challenging coastline. [Swimming World Magazine, NBC Bay Area]
- A 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck south of Concord, causing light shaking but no damage in the quietly active Concord-Green Valley Fault zone, which moves about 5 mm per year. (This author felt it in SF.) A 3.7-magnitude earthquake occurred along the same fault in January near Pleasant Hill. [Chronicle]
- The Pink Triangle installation on Twin Peaks, which is set to return next week, marks its 30th anniversary this Pride Month as a powerful symbol of LGBTQ+ history and ongoing struggles. Created by Patrick Carney and volunteers, the display links its origins as a Nazi prison badge to today’s focus on transgender rights and discrimination. [Hoodline]
- A state appeals court has rejected Scott's Peterson's petition to overturn his murder conviction in the 2002 killings of his pregnant wife, Laci, and their unborn son. [Bay Area News Group]
- After 103 years in San Francisco, KNBR officially moved its studios to Daly City on Thursday. [SFGate]
National:
- Residents of Starbase, Texas—the newly incorporated company town centered around Elon Musk’s SpaceX facility—have been warned they may lose the right to use their property as currently zoned under a proposed “Mixed Use District” ordinance. City officials, who are current and former SpaceX employees, will hold a public hearing on June 23 to vote on the plan. [CNBC]
- Joy Reid, recently ousted from MSNBC, is launching a thrice-weekly podcast starting June 9 called The Joy Reid Show. Streaming on YouTube and podcast platforms, the show promises unfiltered commentary, high-profile guests, and deeper conversations than cable TV allowed. [Variety]
- As anti-LGBTQ+ policies attempt to erase queer history, Queer History 101—a monthly virtual book club co-led by Miss Peppermint of RuPaul‘s Drag Race fame and historian Hugh Ryan—is pushing back by spotlighting stories of queer resistance and fostering community online. The project evolved from an earlier indie book club launched by Eric Cervini and Adam Powell to pay and promote queer authors, now reimagined with a broader, more accessible approach to history beyond academia. [Wired]
- Thirteen-year-old Faizan Zaki from Allen, Texas, won the 100th Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, triumphing after a tense final round by correctly spelling "éclaircissement" and earning over $50,000 in prizes. [CBS News]
- Loretta Swit, the Emmy-winning actress best known as Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan on the classic 1970s TV series M.A.S.H., has died at age 87. [KRON4]
Video of the Day:
- A group of tourists were put to work recently as they helped push a broken-down cable car out of a busy Union Square intersection:
Still Making Weekend Plans?
Check out Last Week, This Week for a few weekend events we featured on Sunday. Plus, some additions:
- Head to Union Street and North Beach for a couple weekend-long street festivals.
- San Francisco’s Helen Dance Academy celebrates AAPI Month with an afternoon dance performance at Salesforce Park on Saturday.
- Enjoy arts, crafts, complimentary snacks, and face-painting at SoMa Blooms Community Garden Party on Sunday.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist