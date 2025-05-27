Another week and another disturbing story about airline safety. A United Airlines jet had to abort its takeoff in China Monday after one of its engines caught fire on the runway.

The incident happened at Beijing Capital International Airport around 5:30 pm local time. As KRON4 reports, United flight 889 began its takeoff and passengers reported hearing a "loud bang" on the right side of the plane. The plane involved was a Boeing 777-200, according to Flight Aware. There were 229 passengers onboard.

The pilots aborted the takeoff, and firefighters quickly extinguished what turned out to be a fire in an engine.

The Global Times reported on an account from a passenger onboard that was posted to the social media site Red Note: "Family and friends, we've started to smell something burning inside the plane. Just moments ago, the United Airlines flight UA889 I was on, flying from Beijing to San Francisco, experienced an engine failure on the right side during takeoff. The pilot immediately brought the plane to a sudden stop on the runway. A few minutes later, fire trucks arrived."

The passenger added, "Firefighters began connecting hoses and spraying on the engine. They looked cautious — some even appeared visibly nervous. Not long after, I could smell a burning odor inside the cabin."

Flight 889 was canceled on Monday, and Flight Aware suggests that Tuesday's Flight 889 was also canceled. As the Chronicle reports, a replacement flight, UA3045, was scheduled to depart at 5:30 pm Tuesday.

A similar runway incident happened in early February, when United Flight 1382 from Houston to New York had an engine fire on takeoff that led to an evacuation. That incident occurred on a different plane model, though, an Airbus A319, per the Associated Press.

Previously: United Airlines Jet Clips Wing of Another at SFO, Emergency Crews Respond

Photo by Emiel Molenaar