Immigration attorneys are outraged by a highly unusual set of arrests that occurred inside a federal courthouse in San Francisco Tuesday.

Agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) handcuffed and arrested at least two individuals Tuesday morning outside of a courtroom at a San Francisco federal building. An NBC Bay Area reporter witnessed one of the arrests, in which four plainclothed agents who did not say what agency they were with jumped up and detained a Spanish-speaking man who was leaving a courtroom on the fourth floor of the building. The reason for his arrest was unclear.

Both arrested individuals were taken away in a Department of Homeland Security vehicle.

NBC Bay Area obtained a statement from the department, which said, "Secretary [Kristi] Noem is reversing Biden's catch and release policy that allowed millions of unvetted illegal aliens to be let loose on American streets. This Administration is once again implementing the rule of law. If [the arrested individuals] have a valid credible fear claim, they will continue in immigration proceedings, but if no valid claim is found, aliens will be subject to swift deportation."

Immigration attorneys at the courthouse were reportedly outraged about the ICE action, which they says is not normal and highly unusual.

NBC Bay Area's Michael Bott reports that he saw plainclothed ICE agents at the same federal courthouse last week, and that this was making attorneys nervous.

"The attorneys tell us, traditionally, immigration court has been sort of 'hands off' for ICE agents, because most people here have pending, ongoing immigration cases, and are thought to be safe from deportation until a judge issues a final removal order," Bott reports.

KPIX reported last week that immigration rights groups were sounding alarms about ICE agents' suddent presence at immigration courts throughout Northern California. ICE agents reportedly conducted operations last week at federal courthouses in San Francisco, Concord, and Sacramento.