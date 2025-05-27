A pedestrian was struck and fatally injured by a vehicle early Tuesday morning at 10th and Harrison streets in San Francisco's SoMa District.

The collision occurred around 5:15 am Tuesday at the intersection of 10th Street and Harrison Street, as the Chronicle first reported. San Francisco Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported the injured pedestrian to the hospital. The victim, who has not been publicly identified, later succumbed to their injuries.

No information was provided about the vehicle involved, but the Chronicle reports via the SFPD that the driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

The SF Department of Emergency Management subsequently sent out alerts Tuesday morning advising of police activity and street closures in the area. 10th Street was temporarily closed off between Howard and Bryant streets, and additionally Harrison Street was closed between 9th and 11th streets.

This collision comes just days after a mother and child on bicycles were struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Richmond District. They both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This post has been updated throughout following the death of the pedestrian.

