The community mourned last June when recent Lowell High grad Luis Arguello Inglis was shot and killed in Dolores Park. Now a year later, a suspect has been arrested and is in custody.

You may recall the fatal Dolores Park shooting of a 19-year-old the night of June 5 last summer, which shocked the neighborhood, as the once-kind-of-rough park had not seen this type of violent act in recent years. And within a few days, we learned that the shooting victim was Luis Arguello Inglis, a recent Lowell High grad who was at that point attending San Jose State.

UPDATE: Luis Arguello Inglis,19, @SJSU comm-studies student,killed in shooting at Dolores Park. “Luis was a bright light in our lives, filled with love,laughter & boundless potential. His loss has left a void in our hearts,” family says on @gofundme. https://t.co/68wEuWdmJm @SFPD pic.twitter.com/qSSDIew5kF — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) June 8, 2024



Now, nearly exactly a year later, Mission Local reports that SFPD made an arrest in the case on Sunday. They arrested 18-year-old Javier Morando Velasquez, and since Velazquez was 17 and legally a minor at the time, this may affect any future prosecution on the murder charge.

But there were other circumstances involved in Velasquez’s arrest on Sunday that brought other charges, for which he could be prosecuted as an adult.

Mission Local notes that Velasquez was not named in initial police reports, though his charges line up completely with the time, date and location of Arguello Inglis’s killing.

Moreover, a Chronicle report on the arrest notes that after police had identified Velasquez as the suspect, they observed him Sunday afternoon near Mission and Geneva streets. Velazquez allegedly resisted arrest, and once subdued, was allegedly carrying a loaded gun and a knife.

As of press time for this post, Velasquez is listed as being in custody at SF County Jail No. 2, on charges of murder, resisting arrest, possession of the knife, and three gun-related charges.

The timing of the arrest is interesting. Mission Local also noted in a report last weekend that Mayor Daniel Lurie and his wife had donated $12,000 to build a memorial to Arguello Inglis in Dolores Park (though that report is largely about a much different topic). Mission Local also points out that last July, artists unveiled a mural commemorating Arguello Inglis at 24th and Folsom streets.

While an arrest has been made, this is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image via GoFundMe