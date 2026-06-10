A new report estimates that the Bay Area saw $245.1 million in extra economic activity last summer thanks to the three consecutive weekends of major concerts in Golden Gate Park, produced by Another Planet Entertainment (APE).

That economic impact report, prepared by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute and released by Another Planet on Tuesday, per the Chronicle, is meant to encourage the San Francisco Board of Supervisors to vote favorably on a proposal to continue giving APE permission to put on extra shows in the summer, using the infrastructure put in place for Outside Lands — in addition to other concerts at the Jerry Garcia Amphitheater in McLaren Park, and in Embarcadero Plaza.

This appears to mean that no such shows are planned yet for the weekend after Outside Lands this August, but it's possible that will change once a final vote gets taken.

As SFGate reported late last month, the SF Recreation and Park Commission has already given the OK to a proposal by APE to continue doing concerts on the Polo Field and elsewhere for a three year term, with an option to extend.

In 2024, the first of these permits allowed APE to put on a mini-festival of heavy metal acts headlined by System of a Down. And in 2025, the permit allowed the promoters to do both the Grateful Dead 60th anniversary shows by Dead & Company the weekend prior to Outside Lands, and a post-Outside Lands show by Zach Bryan.

Outside Lands alone last year generated $97.5 million in regional economic activity, and drew 214,000 attendees. According to the report, while the Dead & Company shows drew attendees from across the country and world, Outside Lands tends to be a more local-heavy audience, with 69% of attendees surveyed coming from the Bay Area.

The proposal by APE provides for kickback revenue to SF Rec & Parks to the tune of $1.53 million per two-day event, and $765,000 per day for single-day or events that last up to three days, like Outside Lands.

It's unclear when the Board of Supervisors will take their vote on the proposal, but with Mayor Daniel Lurie generally gung-ho about big events — even boxing matches in front of City Hall — and the supervisors generally in favor of these permits previously, it seems likely to sail through.

But will the Polo Field setups get an extra use in August with just two months or less to sell tickets? And what would the show or shows be? APE's president of concerts and festivals, Allen Scott, tells the Chronicle, "[In] My perfect world, we do a K-pop concert out there or a Latin concert," but, he adds, "There’s just so many different variables being in a city park that we want to respect."

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