- Two Palo Alto residents were awakened by a burglary in progress in their home Friday night. One of the residents went out to the hallway and apparently surprised a masked suspect who fled, along with an unknown number of other suspects, when they realized someone was home. [KRON4]
- A 45-year-old man, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, has been charged in connection with a "targeted terror attack" that injured six elderly people in Boulder, Colorado on Sunday. Soliman was apparently yelling "Free Palestine" as he allegedly attacked a group of people demonstrating in support of Israel. [KTVU]
- Two United Airlines flights out of SFO were diverted due to maintenance issues after takeoff over the weekend. Flight 888 for Beijing took off Saturday but turned around and came back to SFO; Flight 863 to Sydney, meanwhile, was diverted to Honolulu for maintenance. [KPIX]
- Eric Scott Hernandez Garcia, the 18-year-old charged in the Wednesday vehicular death of a high school math teacher in Oakland, following a CHP chase, made his first court appearance Friday and his case was continued until today. [KTVU / NBC Bay Area]
- Pride Month kicked off on Sunday, with Pride celebrations already happening this past weekend in West Hollywood and Santa Rosa — and yes, corporate sponsors are retreating from their previous support all over the country. [Associated Press]
- Another member of the Manson Family, 77-year-old Patricia Krenwinkel, was recommended again for parole last week, and once again, as he previously did in 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom is likely to deny that parole if it passes a final review by the full parole board. [New York Times]
- Mount Etna, in Italy, began a significant eruption overnight and continued into Monday morning, spewing hot lava and gas a mile high in the first big eruption since 2014. [CNN]
