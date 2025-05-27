Local:
- A driver was killed Tuesday morning after crashing a speeding Toyota RAV4 into multiple parked Caltrans vehicles near the San Mateo Toll Bridge Plaza, prompting a CHP investigation and a three-hour shutdown of eastbound SR-92 lanes. Authorities say the SUV veered off the road into a Department of Transportation lot for reasons still under investigation. [KRON4]
- A Twin Peaks condo once home to disco legend Sylvester is on the market for $1.7 million. Neighbors remember the late icon as an unforgettable presence in the community. [SFGate]
- The embattled Antioch Police Department has sworn in Joe Vigil as its new permanent chief, marking a “new chapter” focused on accountability and reform following scandals involving officer misconduct, civil rights violations, and corruption. Vigil brings 25 years of law enforcement experience and aims to restore community trust after FBI investigations exposed widespread abuses within the department. [KRON4]
- Salesforce is acquiring cloud data management firm Informatica in an all-cash, $8 billion deal approved by both companies’ boards, aiming to enhance its AI and data capabilities across sectors like healthcare and finance, with the deal expected to close in early fiscal 2027. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Berkeley Flea Market, a 50-year-old institution at the Ashby BART station, may close by June 28 due to ongoing financial losses and declining vendor participation, according to flyers distributed by market staff. [NBC Bay Area]
National:
- The Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from Apache Stronghold seeking to block a copper mine on Oak Flat, a sacred site in Arizona, effectively allowing the land transfer to Resolution Copper to proceed. Justices Gorsuch and Thomas dissented, calling the refusal a “grave mistake” that disregards the Apaches’ religious freedoms and the cultural significance of the land. [CBS News]
- NPR and three Colorado public radio stations have filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration, challenging an executive order that bars federal funding to NPR and PBS based on alleged bias, arguing it violates the First Amendment. The suit accuses the administration of retaliatory censorship and usurping Congress’s authority over funding decisions, threatening public media’s ability to provide independent news. [NPR]
- The U.S. State Department has temporarily paused scheduling new visa interviews for foreign students while expanding social media screening, a move that could delay enrollments and impact universities relying on international students. [Associated Press]
Video of the Day:
- Stunning footage by photographer Eric Thurber of some of the dancers who performed in last Sunday’s Carnaval parade:
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist