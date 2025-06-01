Trans athlete AB Hernandez medaled in all three events at the CA state track finals over the weekend—just days after a last-minute rule change aimed at appeasing the Trump administration diluted her wins with shared titles.

As SFist previously reported, the Trump administration targeted the Fresno-area event, threatening a Department of Justice investigation and potential cuts to federal education funding over Hernandez’s participation. In response, California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) implemented a new policy stipulating that if transgender athletes place first in any event, the cisgender competitor who placed second would also be awarded co-first and full team points.

That policy was put to the test almost immediately on Friday as Hernandez’s jump of 42' 2¾" in the triple jump was the day’s best, however she was declared co-champion with St. Mary’s-Berkeley’s Kira Gant Hatcher, whose jump was more than a foot shorter at 40' 5", according to Southern California News Group. In the high jump, Hernandez tied with two other athletes at 5' 7", again resulting in a shared title – despite clearing the height on her first attempt, which is typically a tiebreaker.

CLOVIS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 30: Transgender athlete AB Hernandez of Jurupa Valley competes in the girls triple jump during the CIF State Track and Field Championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium on May 30, 2025 in Clovis, California. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

She also claimed silver in the long jump with 20' 8¾", just behind defending champion Loren Webster of Long Beach Wilson.

Hernandez was the only athlete at the meet to win three medals, though the CIF’s revised scoring format prevented her from standing alone atop the podium.

While the on-field action was relatively calm, the atmosphere around the venue was charged. According to Associated Press, A small group of anti-trans protesters gathered outside with signs and chants, and a plane flew overhead dragging a banner reading “NO BOYS IN GIRLS’ SPORTS,” funded by conservative advocacy groups. No organized counterprotest appeared, but many in the crowd cheered for Hernandez as they would any other standout athlete.

Inside the stadium, Hernandez chatted easily with competitors and appeared undeterred by the controversy. She declined media interviews, but her demeanor and performance were steady throughout the day.

CLOVIS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 30: Transgender athlete AB Hernandez of Jurupa Valley watches during the girls high jump at the CIF State Track and Field Championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium on May 30, 2025 in Clovis, California. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

Among those cheering her on was Bryn Williams, a high school senior from San Diego who competed in the 800-meter race. "This is still a high schooler," Williams said, according to CBS News affiliate KCAL. "She is learning, she is navigating the world just like we are every single day and that I know I would want grace if I was put in a situation where I had a bunch of light on me and what I was doing. So I encourage people to remember that. We are all human and at the end of the day we are all trying to navigate this world."

CIF defended its decision to uphold Hernandez’s eligibility, citing state law that protects transgender students’ rights to compete according to their gender identity. The new rule was framed as a "pilot entry process," a compromise intended to preserve inclusion while preempting federal retaliation.

Whether that compromise will satisfy federal officials remains unclear. As SFist Joe wrote last week, it’s likely that “reasonable compromises might not be possible or even desired.”

Hernandez’s success, and the highly visible effort to dilute it, underscores how the culture war over trans inclusion in sports is accelerating, with high school athletes increasingly caught in the middle.

