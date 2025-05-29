Local:

Local:

Friday is expected to be a scorcher in the East Bay with the highest temperatures seen yet in 2025, with Concord, Livermore, and Walnut Creek all expected to hit the 100-degree mark. Meanwhile in San Francisco, Friday's high temperature is now expected to be 76 degrees. [ Chronicle ]

Tickets for those Grateful Dead 60th anniversary Dead and Company shows in Golden Gate Park go on sale Friday morning at 10 am PT. They will only be selling tickets for all three shows (August 1-3) for $635, but single-show ticket sales are expected to be announced soon. [ Another Planet Entertainment ]

You've probably heard that SF Pride has lost a ton of corporate sponsors amidst Trump's crusade against anything perceived as "DEI" or "woke, but the organization has actually scored a few new smaller sponsors. Benefit Cosmetics and La Crema originally backed out but decided to return, Levi's has returned after a couple year hiatus, and SFO is coming on as a new sponsor. [KGO]

National:

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is tonight at 5 pm PT, and you can watch online at the official site. [ Scripps National Spelling Bee ]

In another whipsaw move in Trump’s tariffs being struck down by the courts yesterday, an appeals court temporarily reinstated them today while it considers their legality. [ CNN ]

Lingerie purveyor Victoria's Secret had to pull down its website completely after a “security incident” which they did not describe in any detail. [Reuters]

Video:

Your San Francisco Giants lost 4-3 to the Detroit Tigers yesterday, but on a more amusing note, a Detroit groundskeeper was injured between innings, and had a choice response for the camera crew that was not giving him much privacy.

A member of the Comerica Park grounds crew was hurt between innings.



While on the ground, he flipped off the cameras. pic.twitter.com/jZktvlHsiI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 28, 2025



Top Image: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: (L-R) John Mayer of Dead & Company, and Honorees Mickey Hart and Bob Weir of Dead & Company and of the Grateful Dead perform onstage during the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring The Grateful Dead on January 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)