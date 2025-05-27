Mayor Lurie's budget plan spares SF public safety agencies from major cuts despite a looming $800M deficit. Police, fire, DA, and public defenders are exempt, though the Public Defender's Office seeks reassurance their funding will hold as caseloads continue to rise.

As the Chronicle reports, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie will spare key public safety agencies from major budget cuts in his upcoming proposal, despite a projected $800 million deficit over the next two years. While most city departments were instructed to submit budgets reflecting a 15% cut — a directive issued by former Mayor London Breed — Lurie is opting to exempt police, firefighters, prosecutors, public defenders, and other sworn safety personnel.

This move follows weeks of vocal resistance from District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who warned that a 15% reduction would “cripple our ability to prosecute crimes effectively,” adding that the cuts would force her to eliminate 25 attorney positions and gut the misdemeanor unit, according to a Chronicle article from earlier this month. Jenkins instead requested a $4.5 million increase, citing rising caseloads and an urgent need to improve recruitment and retention. “We cannot expect results if we don’t invest in the tools and people necessary to deliver them,” she said.

Lurie’s decision aligns with Jenkins’ claims that public safety is foundational to the city’s economic recovery. His proposal reportedly includes full funding for law enforcement and emergency response agencies, including negotiated raises for sworn personnel. The Department of Emergency Management will also receive increased resources to support 911 operator training.

While early indications suggest the Public Defender’s Office may avoid immediate cuts, the office said in a statement that it’s seeking reassurance that its budget will remain intact, emphasizing the broader funding imbalance, about which SFist recently reported, stating:

It’s important to recognize the broader context: year after year, law enforcement agencies continue to receive substantial increases in funding — resources that are often used to expand arrests and prosecutions, even as crime rates decline. Meanwhile, our office faces mounting challenges without a corresponding increase in resources. … Now more than ever, funding public defense is essential to upholding due process and a just legal system.

Supervisor Matt Dorsey and others representing public safety-impacted districts, praised Lurie’s decision as “a responsible approach that protects core services.” Still, concerns remain about how the city will address budget shortfalls and the potential trade-offs required across other departments and community programs.

Image: Wally Gobetz/Flickr