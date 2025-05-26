San Francisco police are seeking the driver of a white SUV that allegedly struck and injured a mother and child who were on bicycles in SF's Richmond District on Saturday.

The incident happened around 6:20 pm Saturday at the intersection of 31st Avenue and Clement Street. As KTVU reports, a white SUV, make and model unknown, struck both a woman and her child as they were bicycling in the area, before speeding off.

Neighbor Tai Saw tells the station that she heard a crash like the sound of a car striking a trash can, but when she looked outside she saw the child and mother on the ground.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Saw also tells KTVU that she frequently sees drivers running stop signs at the intersection.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run incident is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images