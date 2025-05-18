This weekend: Some Bay to Breakers runners didn't get their medals at the finish line; Last week: A treasure hunt, a time capsule, a spider monkey, and two rattlesnakes; This week: a ton of free, live music.

Weekend Highlights:

Here are some last-minute additions before we close out the weekend:

415 Urban Adventures caught some stellar moments at the opening of the glorious Bay to Breakers race on Sunday morning. [@415UrbanAdventures]

Runners in Sunday’s race who finished after 11:40 a.m. were disappointed to discover that they’ll be receiving their race medals in the mail rather than when they crossed the finish line. [SFGate]

Although the Golden State Valkyries were defeated by the Los Angeles Sparks at their opening night game on Friday night, they had a record-breaking attendance of 18,064 fans. [Yahoo Sports]

SF has been enjoying a nightly fireworks show this weekend following the Giants-A’s series. [@alex_harmon]

Strong winds toppled a tree onto Muni lines near Oracle Park on Saturday, blocking 3rd Street and disrupting transit until crews cleared the scene that evening. [KRON4]

Week in Review:

Some avid treasure hunters found a big bounty worth $10,000 just ten hours after the masterminds of the treasure hunt announced its launch, and Transamerica Pyramid opened a time capsule from 1974.

Giants infielder Wilmer Flores led the team against the A’s 9-1 on Friday with three home runs, including a grand slam. Union Square was crawling with mascots during the Nintendo Store’s big opening, and Bay Area musician Ruby Ibarra won NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest.

Baby raccoons were rescued from a wall at Chase Center, East Bay residents have been warned to stay on the lookout for rattlesnakes, and an endangered baby spider monkey and two live rattlesnakes were recovered from a Vallejo home along with half a pound of meth.

An allegedly negligent landlord in the Mission has been given the go-ahead to rebuild after a deadly 2015 fire, and a serial spitter is plaguing North Beach and Stockton Tunnel.

A rookie SFPD officer was arrested for DUI following a major crash on Sunset Boulevard, and two sheriff’s deputies received moderate injuries following a crash in the Mission. There was a homicide in Fisherman’s Wharf, and the suspect turned himself in right away. South San Francisco police shot a man who had a replica gun. The Ninth Circuit of Appeals ruled that Oakland police can be held liable for the 2022 death of a bystander following an unauthorized police chase.

A Recology worker was killed at the Tunnel Avenue facility on Friday, and a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Bayview.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin settled a lawsuit over the deaths of two pilots, and Google settled a $50 million workplace discrimination lawsuit.

JD Vance paid a visit to Silicon Valley, and several tech billionaires joined Trump at a luncheon in Saudi Arabia.

The Week Ahead:

Thursday:

SF DJ Collective presents a free BYOBeats: Open Decks Night hosted by Kasama and Yo Yogurt. Bring your Rekordbox-ready USB, sign up when you arrive, and spin a 20-minute set. Thursday, May 22, 7 p.m.—Midnight // Monarch SF, 101 6th St // free, 21+

Friday:

Get ready for an explosion of rhythm and joy at Salsa in the Square as DJ JuanLove and Pablo Dinámico bring their high-energy Cuban dance party to Union Square every fourth Friday from May to September 2025. Friday, May 23, 5 p.m. // Union Square Park, Geary and Powell // free, all ages

Saturday:

Downtown SF recently launched its Redwood Park Concert Series with this week’s act, speakeasy jazz band Party Tricks, set against the majestic redwoods and the famed Transamerica building. Saturday, May 24, Noon—2p.m., // Transamerica Pyramid Center, 600 Montgomery St // free, all ages

with this week’s act, speakeasy jazz band Party Tricks, set against the majestic redwoods and the famed Transamerica building. Saturday, May 24, Noon—2p.m., // Transamerica Pyramid Center, 600 Montgomery St // free, all ages The first-ever Chinatown Pride 2025: Silent Disco Fundraiser will include a procession led by the legendary GAPA Royals and Rice Rockettes, culminating in a drag runway performance at Portsmouth Square pedestrian bridge. The event will also feature two live DJs, drinks, snacks, and music ranging from Asian oldies to EDM. The event supports LGBTQIA2S+ and immigrant communities through ticket sales and donations. Saturday, May 24, 7–10 p.m. // Dr. Rolland & Kathryn Lowe Community Bridge, 750 Kearny St // $20–100

Sunday:

Soulful vocalist and daughter of the legendary Bobby McFerrin Madison McFerrin will take the stage at Yerba Buena Gardens with genre-bending band The Seshen opening with their signature blend of future soul, synth-heavy R&B, and experimental pop. Sunday, May 24, 2-4:30 p.m. // Great Lawn, Yerba Buena Gardens, Mission St. between 3rd & 4th Sts // free, all ages

Image of Rice Rockettes who will be leading the procession at Chinatown Pride on Saturday via Chinese Culture Center of San Francisco