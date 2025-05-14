Someone in San Francisco is $10,000 richer today after deciphering a cryptic poem, mapping out a semi-remote location, and following the clues to an area in a city park.

Welp, a person who describes himself on Reddit as a "value investor & tech guy from Europe," who will apparently being interviewed today on NPR's All Things Considered, has found that buried treasure that was just announced Tuesday morning. And it sounds like it was found on Tuesday night.

So much for the treasure hunt organizers' hope for a longer or more dramatic solve!

"Well, that went A LOT faster than anyone anticipated," the organizers said in a Reddit post. "Months were hoped, days felt possible, but 11 hours... wow."

On the website for the treasure hunt, the organizers now explain the cryptic clues from that poem:

"Eighteen Bold letters Preserved In a clearing" There are 18 gigantic concrete letters piled in a field near India Basin Park, remnants of a sign created by Michael Manwaring and removed in 2020. They're intended to eventually be repurposed as park signage. The physical letters are uppercase I, B, and P, lowercase the rest. This wouldn't be locatable from the Internet alone.

"a dark room's view..." Camera Obscura and its view to surfers, and surf fisherman, reeling.

"dry ruin's gate" Fleishhacker Pool. Only a meager doorway remains of this once great saltwater pool. For those looking at Sutro Baths, we'd note that those ruins are still quite wet.

"solar's tall mast" The Point of Infinity on what is technically Yerba Buena Island, but colloquially referred to as Treasure(!) Island. The sculpture is billed as a quasi-sundial by artist Hiroshi Sugimoto. Yes, this clue is within the city of San Francisco.

"chart a historic cross" Draw lines between these points and, in true treasure hunting fashion, X really does mark the spot. The X lands just off the Historic Trail in Mount Sutro Open Space Preserve.

"To trace the true route...night...pack a light" From the X there are small indicators which glow under UV light directing you about 5 minutes down the trail and up a side trail to a rock outcropping.

"steadfast basin, where feet part and agree" The chest was buried about 8 inches deep, in a hollow nested amid large boulders. The trail briefly and clearly splits in two, parting around the rocks.

We'll wait to hear the treasure finder's own story.

Did you have any sense of any of these clues? The clue writers are curious.

For now, the organizers say, "This was a lot of fun and we'd love to do it again. If any deep-pocketed collaborators are interested, please do reach out."