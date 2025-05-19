- The victim in last week's shooting near Fisherman's Wharf has been identified as 61-year-old Chalay Saelee. The suspect in the shooting, who turned himself in, was previously identified as 44-year-old Abraham Torres. [KTVU]
- San Francisco firefighters responded to a SoMa highrise Sunday to a deck fire allegedly caused by a tossed cigarette. The fire occurred on a 15th-floor terrace at the Metropolitan, a 26-floor luxury condo building at 333 First Street. [Chronicle]
- The 25-year-old suspect in the Saturday bombing of a Palm Springs fertility clinic, Guy Edward Bartkus of Twentynine Palms, is said to have died in the blast. [New York Times]
- Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with a reportedly aggressive form of prostate cancer that has metastasized to the bone, but medical experts say that new treatments now mean that prognoses are measured in years, not months. [New York Times]
- Overtime for Oakland police officers is now coming under the microscope as Oakland deals with similar understaffing issues in its police department as San Francisco. [Chronicle]
- There is more uproar brewing over revelations about the finances of the SF Parks Alliance, as a local foundation, the Baker Street Foundation, wants to know what happened to $3 million that it donated to the Alliance for building two playgrounds at Crane Cove Park. [KPIX]
- Santa Clara County has lost $85.6 million in federal grants, most of it related to public health, under Trump. [Bay Area News Group]
