Alfredo Romero, 61, a longtime Recology mechanic and Teamsters Local 350 member, died Friday at the San Francisco-Brisbane Tunnel Avenue facility. OSHA is investigating.

As the Chronicle reports, Alfredo Romero, a 61-year-old longtime Recology mechanic from Fremont, died Friday morning at the company’s recycling facility on Tunnel Avenue, located on the San Francisco and Brisbane border. Recology has not released any details as they investigate the incident. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has also launched an investigation, as reported by KTVU.

Romero, a member of Teamsters Local 350, was remembered by the union in a public statement expressing shock and sorrow over his death.

Brother Romero was more than a skilled tradesman, he was a dependable coworker, a dedicated union brother, and a vital part of our Local 350 family. His loss is deeply felt by all who knew him, and it is a heartbreaking reminder that the waste industry remains one of the most dangerous professions in the country.

Recology emphasized that safety is its top priority and said it is fully cooperating with authorities. “Losing a member of our Recology family is devastating to every one of our employee-owners,” a spokesperson said.