President Trump and some of his top aides were joined at a lunch Tuesday in Riyadh by a couple dozen representatives from Fortune 500 companies in the US, including a group from Silicon Valley.

The overall purpose of the lunch seems to be to drum up more Saudi investment in US companies, but as the New York Times notes, it also is one of the first chances that some of these executives have had to lobby administration officials, or Trump himself, about the wisdom of his tariffs, since they were announced last month.

OpenAI's Sam Altman was reportedly there, as was his frequent rival Elon Musk. Also in attendance were NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, Palantir CEO Alex Karp, LinkedIn executive chairman Reid Hoffman, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, and Google's Chief Investment Officer Ruth Porat. Also, for some reason, former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, more recently the founder of Cloud Kitchens.

There were also a number of banking titans on hand, including Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman.

From the Saudi perspective, as the kingdom's Minister of Communications Abdullah bin Amer Alswaha said on stage at an event with Musk today, today was about celebrating the 92-year-old relationship between the US and Saudi Arabia, and about moving the Saudis from an oil-based economy to an "innovation-based economy."

Below, if you can stomach it, is Musk on stage with Alswaha today taking about how they just unveiled one of Tesla's Optimus robots to President Trump and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, and it danced to "YMCA" for Trump — which Trump apparently still doesn't know is a gay sex anthem.

I guess it was imporant that they teach the robot to dance.



Anyway. Here we are in end times. And they've got a white genocide in South Africa they'd like to sell you.

Top image: RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 13: U.S. President Donald J. Trump (3rd left) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (2nd right) pose for a photo with business leaders at the King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center while attending a Saudi-U.S. business investment forum on May 13, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Trump begins a multi-nation tour of the Gulf region focused on expanding economic ties and reinforcing security cooperation with key U.S. allies. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)