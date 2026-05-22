Zendaya and Tom Holland recently adopted their third dog from a shelter while visiting Zendaya's family in Oakland.

Just a couple months after rumors swirled that Zendaya and fellow A-lister Tom Holland got married, the couple recently adopted a pocket bully while visiting an Oakland shelter, as first reported by Elle magazine.

The Oakland-born actress told Elle she loves visiting her family in Oakland in between films while going full “auntie mode” with nieces and nephews. She said she likes to come up with projects for the family to work on together when she’s home, such as remodeling her grandmother’s kitchen.

According to the Chronicle, Zendaya and Holland also have a miniature schnauzer named Noon and a Doberman pinscher called Daphne. Regarding the third pup, Zendaya, aged 29, acknowledged the decision was a bit impulsive.

“Logistically, it wasn’t probably the smartest idea,” she said, speaking to Elle. “But emotionally, it was. He’s a wonderful addition to our family. I saw his little face and I was like, ‘I can’t leave you behind.’”

As SFist reported back in April, Zendaya said Arizmendi was her favorite place to eat in Oakland.

Related: Zendaya Gives $100K to Struggling Cal Shakes

Image: Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 on May 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)