There was an apparent homicide near Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon, likely with multiple witnesses, and a male suspect quickly turned himself in to police.

The shooting happened around 1:10 pm at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and North Point Street, as KTVU reports. The victim was in his car when he was shot, and reportedly drove two blocks before stopping. A witness, New York City resident Jeremy Yi, told the station that he saw the victim clearly "in distress, kind of like wailing almost" and "shaking" in his car.

Police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his car at Leavenworth and Beach streets, as the Chronicle reports. The victim was later declared dead at the scene.

While police were investigating the crime scene, they learned that a suspect had turned himself at Central Station in Chinatown, about nine blocks away, apparently admitting to the shooting.

ABC 7 obtained surveillance video that showed a man with an assault-style rifle or other large gun shooting from the street, aiming at the victim's car.

KTVU reported that at least four bullet casings were recovered from the scene.

Mayor Daniel Lurie was quick to praise the SFPD, though it appears their job was mostly done for them in this case.

"We won't tolerate any violence of that sort. SFPD was on top of it very quickly. They caught a suspect. It's a tragedy but SFPD was on it!" Lurie said.

The mayor added, per ABC 7, "Listen this happens in big cities, but it doesn't mean we need to put up with it and tolerate it, and we won't. I'm just proud of SFPD for being on top of it so quickly."

This was San Francisco's ninth homicide of the year to date.

