Our graceless Vice President JD Vance will be headed back to the Bay Area, which he once called home in his own venture capital days, for a fundraiser in Atherton on Friday.

The event, as NBC Bay Area alerts us, is at the home of venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, co-host of that All-In podcast that went all in for Trump — and another co-host, David Sacks, hosted a fundraiser for Trump at his home in Pacific Heights last spring, as you may recall, for which Palihapitiya also served as co-host. So, the whole gang will probably be there, minus Trump, who's still in the Middle East.

Trump won the election, so this is apparently a fundraiser for the Republican party? Or for Vance's future political ambitions? Or for that third term that Trump will probably continue to threaten us with.

The Atherton event at Palihapitiya's house on Friday is apparently a high-dollar affair, with just 30 guests.

Republican donor Peter Thiel could be in the mix as well — Vance worked as a principal at Thiel’s investment firm Mithril Capital in 2016 and 2017, before publishing Hillbilly Elegy and relocating to his home state of Ohio to run for the Senate.

The closeness of Vance to Silicon Valley's elites is a little odd, and he has detractors in the Valley as well. Vance has been a vocal supporter of breaking up Google/Alphabet, for instance, and one has to wonder if Zuckerberg will pop over to kiss the ring as his company faces a government antitrust lawsuit.

Be on the lookout for Air Force Two!

Top image: U.S. Vice President JD Vance listens during 44th annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol on May 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. During the program. with family members in attendance, the National Fraternal Order of Police held the memorial service to honor 232 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2024. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)