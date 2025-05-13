Local:
- Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has taken over duties for what used to be Glide’s lunch with Warren Buffett auction, and bids will open soon for the second year of auctioning off the power lunch with Benioff to benefit Glide. It’s called the “Power of One Charity Lunch Auction,” the bidding will start on Sunday, March 25 and run through Friday, May 30. [eBay]
- Now that we’re in the warm weather months again, the East Bay Regional Park District has issued a rattlesnake advisory for their network of parks. Park officials urge visitors to keep dogs on leashes, avoid hiking alone, and keep an eye on where you’re stepping. [SFGate]
- The University California won this round in their ongoing patent battle with MIT over the CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology, partially invalidating one of the patents that MIT was claiming as their own. UC Berkeley’s chemistry professor Jennifer Doudna won the Nobel Prize in 2020 for the gene-editing innovation that could stamp out several deadly diseases, but there is now some dispute over who the inventor is. [SF Business Times]
- More bad news with the Warriors on the ropes, as Steph Curry has been ruled out for Wednesday night’s do-or-die Game 5 against the Timberwolves. [NBC Sports Bay Area]
National:
- Even the highest-level Republicans in Congress are up in arms over Donald Trump’s $400 million luxury jet from Qatar, over obvious corruption and very serious espionage concerns. [Politico]
- In the latest sign that Tesla Cybertruck sales are tanking, Cybertruck assembly line workers in Austin, Texas were told to take the entire week of Memorial Day off. [Chronicle]
- Major League Baseball has reinstated Pete Rose’s eligibility for the Hall of Fame, probably because their broadcasts are a non-stop parade of gambling ads these days. [Associated Press]
Video:
- Bay Area rapper Ruby Ibarra was named the winner of the NPR’s 2025 NPR Tiny Desk Contest for her performance of “Bakunawa,” and you can see the San Lorenzo star perform that winning track below.
Image: Michael Jerrard via Unsplash