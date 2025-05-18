Two days after graduating from the SFPD Academy, rookie officer Ryan Kwong was arrested for DUI following a crash in the Outer Sunset that injured five people, including one critically.

According to the Chronicle, just two days after graduating from the San Francisco Police Academy, 28-year-old Officer Ryan Kwong was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and causing a serious crash that injured five people—one critically—early Saturday morning. The collision occurred around 1:59 a.m. on Sunset Boulevard near Rivera Street and involved two vehicles. Kwong, who had just entered field training with the SFPD, was behind the wheel of one car with a passenger. He allegedly slammed into a minivan carrying three adults.

All five individuals were hospitalized. One occupant of the minivan suffered life-threatening injuries, and the other two occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Kwong and his passenger were also injured but not severely. Photos posted online showed one vehicle smashed into a concrete light pole, which had to be deactivated by emergency crews before the scene could be cleared. The other car, a sedan, was shown with a crumpled front end.

Kwong was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI causing injury and booked into San Francisco County Jail. The SFPD confirmed he was off duty at the time and had not yet completed his field training. The investigation is ongoing, and police are urging witnesses to come forward.

Thirty-one newly sworn police officers are ready to serve San Francisco! @SFPDChief Scott had the honor of swearing them in during a graduation ceremony yesterday evening amongst their families and loved ones.



These officers will now begin a 16-week field-training program at… pic.twitter.com/9e8o11sPst — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) May 16, 2025

Police Chief Bill Scott called the incident “incredibly tragic” and stressed that no one is above the law. Police union president Tracy McCray said the SFPOA does not provide legal aid for off-duty cases and stated that if the allegations are true, Kwong should be held fully accountable.

Statement on DUI injury crash involving off-duty member pic.twitter.com/U73ugfk4pq — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) May 17, 2025

The crash comes as city leaders weigh proposals to shorten the SFPD Academy’s training period to address staffing shortages.

Image via Reddit