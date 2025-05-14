Local:
- The man who died after running into the water after a dog at Ocean Beach last week has been identified as 59-year-old San Francisco resident Garbo Chang. Chang's cause of death has not been released. [Chronicle]
- Waymo "recalled" 1,200 of its self-driving taxis for a software update last fall, which we're just now learning about, after an National Highway Traffic Safety Administration probe last year into 16 minor collisions the cars had with chains, gates, and other barriers. [CNBC]
- Google co-founder Sergey Brin has settled, for an undisclosed sum, a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the families of two pilots who died when Brin's private plane — that he had asked them to fly from the Bay Area to meet him in Fiji so he and friends, including Elon Musk, could go island-hopping — crashed into the Pacific Ocean after a fuel malfunction in May 2023. [KRON4]
- Supervisor Jackie Fielder wants to declare May 22 El Farolito Day, in celebration of the beloved taqueria and its scrappy soccer team. [Mission Local]
National:
- In-N-Out Burger's Republican management seems to be listening to RFK Jr. and getting out ahead of the food dye ban, and the chain is already removing the pink part of its pink lemonade. The strawberry shakes will also, apparently, not be pink anymore? [KTLA]
- Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has fired two senior intelligence officials who are experts in assessing threats to the US, likely because Trump told her to because they told the truth about a Venezuelan gang. [CNN]
- A new book reveals how President Biden's inner circle sought to protect him in the final year of his presidency, hiding his decline and discussing possibly needing a wheelchair for him. [CNN]
Video:
- In honor of the hilarious announcement that Max is going to revert to being called HBO Max, because the top brass at Warner Brothers Discovery realize that the HBO brand still means something and nobody's watching all those Discovery Channel reality shows on the Max app, we bring you the vintage 1980s HBO Feature Presentation intro reel.
Photo by Antonio Gabola