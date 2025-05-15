There was an officer-involved shooting that proved fatal in South San Francisco Wednesday, and police say that the suspect they were chasing aimed what appeared to be a firearm at them.

The incident began around 7 pm Wednesday with South San Francisco police officers were called to Oyster Point Marina, in a waterfront area surrounded by office buildings including the Stripe offices, where a man said to be in his 40s was reportedly shouting obscenities and "actively" trying to break into a public restroom using a metal object.

As NBC Bay Area reports, the man fled the scene as officers tried to approach him, with something in his hand that appeared to be a firearm.

The man fled along a busy pedestrian trail by the marina and officers gave chase on foot. "Less-lethal options were attempted but were ineffective," the department said in a release. "The suspect then pointed his weapon at officers, prompting officers from SSFPD and San Bruno PD to discharge their firearms."

The "weapon" turned out to be a replica firearm. Medical personnel from the SSFPD were staged nearby and responded as soon as the situation was deemed safe. They declared the man dead at the scene.

The officers involved are now on paid administrative leave, per department protocol. And per state law, the California Attorney General's office is now investigating the shooting.

This is the second fatal officer-involved shooting in South San Francisco in just over two weeks. SSFPD officers shot and killed 60-year-old Brian Joseph Montana on April 28 after he allegedly fired on police following a dispute with a neighbor that turned violent.