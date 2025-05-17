- Giants infielder Wilmer Flores hit three home runs and drove in eight runs as the team defeated the Athletics 9-1 at Oracle Park on Friday night. Pitcher Logan Webb also had a strong outing, helping the Giants secure the win and improve their record. [NBC Sports]
- Rescued Georgia hiker Tiffany Slaton spoke about her experience in the Sierra National Forest, battling rough terrain, harsh weather, and injuries. She credited her foraging skills and determination for staying alive and said she won’t take vacations longer than three days again. [ABC News]
- Spotify is rushing to remove dozens of fake podcasts promoting illegal online sales of prescription drugs like Adderall, Xanax, and Oxycodone. Despite taking down many after being alerted, new ones keep appearing, exposing ongoing challenges in moderating user-generated content on the platform. [ABC7]
- Dozens of kayakers in the East Bay city of Richmond disrupted an incoming oil tanker on Friday morning, flying Palestinian flags and displaying banners that read “Big Oil = Death” and “Water Is Life.” [@MovementPhotographer]
- Cuong Lam, 56, a San Francisco man with multiple warrants, was arrested in Colma after stealing alcohol from BevMo, giving police a fake name, and being caught with drug paraphernalia and burglary tools—while wearing a Ruth Bader Ginsburg shirt. [KRON4]
- Three Northern California lottery players recently won a combined $25 million in Scratchers prizes, including two $10 million jackpots—one purchased in Concord—and a $5 million prize in Sacramento. [NBC Bay Area]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist