- A body that was found on a Santa Cruz beach last Friday has been identified as that of a UC Santa Cruz undergrad who had gone missing. The student's body was recovered after witnesses said they saw two people cliff-jumping into the ocean and struggling to swim back to shore, and only one made it back. [KTVU]
- Two San Francisco sheriff’s deputies sustained moderate injuries in a vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in the Mission District. The crash happened at Folsom and 13th streets, near one of the Sheriff's Department's offices and no further details were made available. [Chronicle]
- Caltrain says that AI technology has been helping keep a dangerous railroad crossing along Broadway in Burlingame safer, with fewer collisions with vehicles or pedestrians. [ABC7]
- A Georgia woman who was missing after going solo camping in Fresno County was found alive after she took shelter in a remote cabin during a blizzard. [ABC7]
- The Supreme Court this morning was hearing arguments in the Trump challenge birthright citizenship, which in part hinges on whether lower court judges can issue nationwide injunctions. [New York Times]
- Stanford scientists have reportedly solved a centuries-old mystery about the genetic determinants behind orange coat color in cats. [Chronicle]
- The Warriors collapsed for good Wednesday night, losing Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves and ending their season, with Steph still on the bench. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo: Austin Schmid