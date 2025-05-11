A round-up of last week: BART’s meltdown, SFPD overtime, and a flipped Lamborghini. Plus, the week ahead: SFJazz jam session; a conversation with Rebecca Solnit; and Hunter Pence leading a Guinness Record attempt.

The Week in Review: May 5–11



BART had a big meltdown, and United Airlines experienced a minor snafu at SFO, not to mention big residual delays from the Newark chaos.

Newly resigned SFPD Chief Bill Scott is bound for LA, and CHP got new camouflage SUVs. Meanwhile, $91 million in overtime pay was approved for the SF police and sheriff’s departments. Here’s a list of retailers where off-duty officers are earning overtime pay.

Activists won the right to challenge the GEO Group’s for-profit reentry center at the historic Compton’s Cafeteria Riot site, and Cal State students launched a hunger strike, urging the CSU system to divest from defense contractors.

Smart & Final might move to the vacant Safeway spot in the Fillmore, where nearby residents at Thomas Paine Square Apartments are dealing with unsafe living conditions. Hayes Valley and 16th and Mission residents are fed up with the uptick in open-air drug use and vagrancy.

There were two potential homicides this week and a death at Ocean Beach, followed by a couple of emergency rescues. (Keep dogs on leashes, and if they go into the surf — based on headlines over the years, they usually survive while the owner dies.) The 79-year-old Peninsula hiker is still missing.

SF Symphony musicians protested their own show over a wage cut, and 29 SFMOMA employees were laid off. SF is getting a new pro soccer team, and a Bay FC superstar is using her platform to help Zambian youth. (In case you missed it, Notable Humans was moved to Saturday nights.)

23andMe continues to circle the drain — delete that data (if you haven’t already). Frank Somerville got buff, and someone flipped their Lamborghini.

Have a great week, Everybody!

The Week Ahead: May 12–18

Monday:

SFJazz hosts a free monthly Community Jam Session in its Joe Henderson Lab at SFJAZZ, where Bay Area musicians of all ages and skill levels are welcome to join in and play in an inclusive, multigenerational setting. Led by musical director Celso Alberti, this session will feature a curated Brazilian jazz repertoire performed with Harvey Wainapel, Ricardo Peixoto, and Gary Brown. Monday, May 12, 7 p.m. // SFJAZZ Center, 201 Franklin St // Free, all ages

Tuesday:

The Bordeaux Experience invites wine lovers to explore over 100 bold and vibrant Bordeaux wines, paired with California cuisine, at this one-night-only tasting event. Discover the future of Bordeaux through interactive wine games, hands-on workshops, and conversations with innovative winemakers reshaping the region with sustainable practices. Tuesday, May 13, 6–9 p.m. // Terra Gallery, 511 Harrison St // $40, 21+

Thursday:

Join acclaimed authors Rebecca Solnit and Lauren Markham for a conversation about Solnit’s new essay collection, No Straight Road Takes You There. Exploring themes of climate change, feminism, democracy, and hope, the book encourages readers to embrace unpredictability, slowness, and imperfection when seeking to make our mark on the world. Thursday, May 15, 6 p.m. // Mechanics' Institute, 57 Post St // $12.51

Saturday:

Join Giants legend Hunter Pence as San Francisco attempts to break the Guinness World Record for most cocktails shaken simultaneously, aiming to top 1,710. The event includes live music from Neon Velvet, a sunset DJ, signature drinks, and local food trucks. Tickets include entry, one cocktail, and the commemorative shaker. Saturday, May 17, 2–8 p.m. // Gold Bar Whiskey Distillery Tasting Room, Avenue of the Palms // $10, 21+

Sunday:

May’s Daytime Realness party celebrates “Gay to Breakers,” with host Carnita & Stanley Frank and special guest Mary Vice. Dance to beats from DJs Carrie On Disco and Five, and enjoy live drag and dance performances by Sir Joq, Shiksa, Muñeca, and Bionka Simone. Sunday, May 18, 2–8 p.m. // El Rio, 3158 Mission St // $15, 21+

