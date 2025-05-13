In less than five months' time, six people have been killed walking on San Francisco streets, the latest a 47-year-old man in the Bayview district.

The man was killed in a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Bayshore Boulevard and Jerrold Avenue early Monday morning, around 6:04 am. As the Chronicle reports, the man was declared dead at the scene by paramedics, and no further information has been made available.

The victim's name has not yet been made public.

Pedestrian advocacy organization Walk SF noted in a release that this was the sixth pedestrian death of the year to date in the city. And a man was killed in a hit-and-run at this same intersection five years ago, in July 2020.

"The intersection where the crash occurred is sandwiched between on-and-off ramps linking local streets to US Route 101," Walk SF says. "It is also where Bayshore Boulevard transitions into Potero Avenue, creating a complex network of freeway ramps and bridges."

The organization also notes that Bayshore Boulevard is on the city’s 2022 "high-injury network" map.

"People who live, work, and walk near highways face even greater safety risks when getting around," says Jodie Medeiros, executive director of Walk San Francisco. "Too often, drivers act like they’re on the freeway when in reality they are on neighborhood streets. Every possible safety improvement is needed in these areas to protect pedestrians."

This area of Bayshore Boulevard is in the process of getting some safety improvements designed, Walk SF notes, as part of the SFMTA's Cesar Chavez/Potrero Ave/Bayshore Blvd Intersection Improvements project.

A total of 24 pedestrians were killed on San Francisco streets in 2024, the highest number in any year since 2007 — marking a setback in the city's Vision Zero goal, which has not been renewed since 2021.

Says Medeiros, "City leaders may want to ignore something that some view as a failure. But a lack of progress on Vision Zero is a collective leadership failure, not a failure of Vision Zero."

This 47-year-old man is the first pedestrian victim so far this year who was not a senior citizen — with all five of the recorded pedestrian deaths in SF in 2025 being people over the age of 70.

Last week we noted two recent pedestrian deaths, the victims both being elderly women. 86-year-old Mary Naito was killed in a hit-and-run while crossing the street at Fillmore and McAllister streets on April 25, and 75-year-old San Francisco resident Annabella Gabriel Barquera was killed along with her dog while crossing the street in broad daylight at Howard and Seventh streets on May 1.

No arrests have been made in Monday's crash. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.

Photo via Google Street View