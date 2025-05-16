A man who was roaming the streets of North Beach and the area between there and Union Square on Tuesday appears to have targeted multiple women and randomly spat in their faces, and the SFPD says they are looking into it.

It's certainly a disturbing crime and likely one being committed by someone with mental health problems, but an apparently homeless man approached multiple women Tuesday and allegedly spat on or otherwise accosted them in and around North Beach and Union Square.

As the Chronicle reports, and as has been corroborated by several reports on Reddit, the man walked past one 28-year-old woman, Daisy Long, who was walking to work on Broadway around 9 am Tuesday, and spat in her face. Long says she was between Monroe nightclub and Fame (the 400 block of Broadway) when the incident occurred, and she describes the man as a white male, about 5-foot-7 or 8, "walking with a hunchback."

"I’ve lived in SF for almost 7 years now and have always supported and believed in the city despite its issues, so this is deeply discouraging and upsetting," Long writes on Reddit.

She said she called the SFPD's non-emergency line to report the incident, and was planning to file a police report and hoped maybe there was a witness to the incident. "I was totally in shock/disbelief and didn’t get the chance to take a photo of the suspect," she writes.

A second incident happened just minutes later, around 9:07 am Tuesday, at Broadway and Kearny streets, according to another Reddit post. And two other women reported being spat on by a man near the Stockton Tunnel steps.

Another witness tells the Chronicle that she saw a man accost and spit on a woman near the intersection of California and Stockton before running off down the Stockton Tunnel steps.

That witness tells the Chronicle, "It would be nice if the city would look into it, and get [the suspect] help and support so people don’t need to be scared of him."

Another witness who saw likely the same man later in the day "roadblocking" the Stockton Tunnel steps described the guy as looking "crazy like he was either high af or savagely unstable."

"He made a comment about people looking at him & he spat at the me/the dude in front of me," this woman writes on Reddit. "Luckily, the spit made no contact until it slapped that concrete. I didn’t even twice think about it… as my dad always says, 'that’s just life in the city.'"

The same woman messaged the Chronicle that she just felt like people needed to be more aware of their surroundings and try their best to steer clear of such characters.

"I thought the guy stood out like a sore thumb but nobody else around me even seemed to notice," the woman writes.

The SFPD, for their part, says they are looking into the reports.

This is a developing story.