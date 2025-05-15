Today was the long-awaited opening day of the new San Francisco Nintendo Store in Union Square, and it was on like Donkey Kong as many video game fans and their favorite mascots hedgehogged the spotlight.

There has been great excitement that Super Mario would swoop in and save San Francisco’s struggling Union Square when it was announced just about a year ago that Nintendo would open a San Francisco store in Union Square, only the second Nintendo store in the whole US. And the news dropped in in March that the store would be opening on May 15 at 331 Powell Street in the Westin St. Francis hotel.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie @DanielLurie and @NintendoAmerica President Doug Bowser cut the ribbon on the newest Nintendo Store at today's grand opening in Union Square.#Nintendo @Nintendo #Mario #SuperMarioWorld pic.twitter.com/SiZUqbjBYm — James Martin 📷 (@Jamesco) May 15, 2025



Well, here it is that magic mushroom day, and NBC Bay Area reports that the Nintendo store did indeed open, and to large crowds at that. But you probably didn’t go, because an advance pass was required, and those sold out almost immediately when they became available at the beginning of May.



But if you want a look at the place, CNET has a store preview, as does the Chronicle. The Examiner’s tour of the store notes that the “two-level store is organized by game franchise, beginning with Mario, who shares space with location-specific merch displaying the ‘Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO’ logo such as hoodies, water bottles, and t-shirts.”

Nintendo executives and San Francisco city officials (along with a big gathering of fans!) ready for the opening of the new Union Square store. pic.twitter.com/3jl6ZkgfGj — Mike DeWald (@mike_dewald) May 15, 2025



The Chronicle coverage also notes that yes, the SF Nintendo store will have the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 console when it goes on sale June 5.

Introducing Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO! We’re officially open on the corner of Powell Street and Geary Street in Union Square.



Warp Pipe Pass required to visit through May 18 and Memorial Day weekend. pic.twitter.com/86CyMfZaj3 — Nintendo NY | SAN FRANCISCO (@NintendoStoreUS) May 15, 2025



Still, if you want to visit the store, you’ll probably have to cool your heels a bit longer. The advance “Warp Pipe Pass” will still be required to set foot in that Nintendo store through Sunday, May 18. So you won’t be able to buy your Mario or Pokemon costumes there in time for Bay to Breakers. The Warp Pipe Pass will also be required on Memorial Day weekend (May 23 - 26). It’s unclear whether those passes are currently available, but the Warp Pipe Pass requires having a Nintendo account.

Regardless, you can still visit the store next Monday through Thursday from 10 am - 8 pm, and every day starting on Tuesday, May 27.

Image: @alialmossawi via Twitter