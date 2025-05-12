SF Animal Care and Control was called out to the Chase Center Sunday after a report of some baby raccoons trapped behind some exterior paneling.

It's not clear where the mama raccoon went off to, or if the three baby raccoons were seeking food, shelter, or both. But they managed to squeeze themselves through a gap in some wall panels at the Chase Center and then couldn't get out.

"Lt. Steph Ryer got the first 2 babies, but the third was still stuck," says SF Animal Care and Control in an Instagram post. "Officer Keefe and Officer in Training Borg got a call that the third baby was mostly out, only the head was stuck. Officer Keefe changed the baby’s body position and Officer in Training Borg pulled the tile piece out as far as possible, and together they got the baby raccoon free."

A commenter on SF Animal Care and Control's Instagram post suggested that their dog Phoebe was responsible for discovering the three small raccoons.

The seemingly orphaned raccoons were then taken to Yggdrasil Urban Wildlife Rescue, where they'll be cared for.

This may have been a den, or a near a den, that these babies were born into, and they simply outgrew being able to get in and out.

SF Animal Care and Control advises city residents and businesses to make sure all gaps and holes in exterior walls, especially those that are low to the round, are sealed in order to prevent animal intrusions like this.