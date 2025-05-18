Federal officials say a deadly explosion at a Palm Springs fertility clinic Saturday was a deliberate act of terrorism, likely involving a car bomb, that killed one person—probably the attacker—and injured four others. While the blast caused extensive damage to the building and surrounding area, the clinic reported its lab, including all eggs and embryos, remained “fully secure and undamaged.” [BBC]

A red flag warning is in effect for parts of the North Bay, including Solano County, from Sunday morning through Monday evening due to strong winds and low humidity. Officials are urging residents to take precautions as wildfire risk increases. [KQED]

SFUSD has reversed most of its planned layoffs for the 2025–26 school year, saving jobs for 34 counselors and 117 aides after working with state officials to prove budget stability . The district will also fill 77 additional classroom vacancies as it moves toward long-term fiscal solvency. [NBC Bay Area]

Wilmer Flores drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning to give the Giants a 1-0 walk-off win over the Athletics on Saturday night. [KPIX]

Ruth Asawa was the ultimate PTA Mom who spearheaded the city-wide arts program for SFUSD students, which prevails today. [SF Standard]

Two large protests took place in San Francisco on Saturday — one against cuts to public education, and another marking the 77th anniversary of the Nakba and calling for an end to U.S. support for Israel. [@PSLBayArea]

A 36-year-old motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning in San Jose when a suspected drunk driver veered off U.S. 101 and crashed into him on the shoulder. [Mercury News]

