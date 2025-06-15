Last week: SF is searching for a new Drag Laureate, SoMa's getting the “Four Seasons of bathhouses,” and Rikki's, the Castro's first women's sports bar, is open. This week: Roller disco, drag bingo, Circus Bella, and more.

Week in Review:

Wrapping up the week of June 9–15.

Brown bags no more — open containers are now legal five days a week on Valencia Street. Clay Theater is getting revamped by a local billionaire. The “Four Seasons of bathhouses” is coming to SoMa. Rikki’s, the first women’s sports bar in the Castro—as well the first lesbian bar in decades—is now open for business.

The city is on the hunt for a new Drag Laureate. Facebook suspended and then reinstated author Rebecca Solnit’s Facebook account after she posted an essay about the LA protests. The musical, Co-Founders, which is set in the Bay Area, made its world premiere in SF on Thursday.

Alioto’s is set to be demolished, and the infamous Vaillancourt Fountain at Embarcadero Plaza has been deemed a public hazard. Hopefully the city will let those new renegade benches stay. Dogpatch’s Pier 70 is getting an interesting-looking “multisensory playground” for grown-ups next year.

There were lots of ICE protests this week, leading up to the massive “No Kings” demonstration Saturday. Waymo suspended service in parts of SF and LA during the protests. MissionLocal is tracking every ICE arrest in San Francisco. The SF and Concord immigration courts abruptly closed Tuesday while cases were still pending. Two Palestinian men with valid visas who were scheduled to speak at various local interfaith events were denied entry to the US Wednesday.

California Senator Alex Padilla was grabbed, shoved, and forcibly removed Thursday from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s event in LA. Then he went on a media blitz.

Newsom slammed Trump on Tuesday, calling his deployment of the National Guard and Marines in Los Angeles "authoritarianism.” Meanwhile, Lurie drew criticism for not wanting to poke the bear, but he did threaten to make major arrests during the weekend’s “No Kings” protests.

Nonprofits rallied at City Hall Wednesday, opposing Lurie’s cuts to homeless programs. Lurie announced plans to crack down on RV dwellers. Santa Clara County plans to use reserve funds to continue offering gender-affirming care to trans residents.

A person was struck by a BART train at North Berkeley station Monday morning, and there were major delays on Wednesday morning. There was a major medical emergency at Hayward Station on Thursday then a second one in or around North Berkeley Station on Friday.

The Week Ahead:

Looking ahead to the week of June 16–22.

Tuesday:

Tuesday Night Roller Disco is a weekly skate party led by D. Miles Jr., featuring themed nights, rotating DJs, and a high-energy atmosphere. Tuesday, June 17, 8p.m. // Church of 8 Wheels, 554 Fillmore St // 18+, $20

Wednesday:

Every first Wednesday at The Faight Collective, unwind with a curated evening of live jazz, funk, and neo-soul from Waters Trio and friends, paired with natural wines from Massanois Imports. A chill neighborhood hangout with good music, good pours, and great vibes. Wednesday, June 18, 7–10p.m. // The Faight Collective, 473A Haight St // $12.50–23

Thursday:

Drag Bingo is a high-energy night of bingo, comedy, and camp, hosted by fabulous drag queens bringing laughs, performances, and prizes with lots of playful audience engagement, free bingo cards, and nonstop entertainment. Thursday, June 19, 7–8:30p.m. // Drag Bingo San Francisco, 358 Ocean Ave // 21+, $30

Friday:

Circus Bella’s “Hoopla” brings a charming one-ring circus experience to Yerba Buena Gardens Festival with acrobats, aerialists, clowns, jugglers, and a live band, blending heart, humor, and classic circus artistry in a modern, open-air performance. The troupe will also be performing two shows at the Gardens on Saturday. Friday, June 20, Noon–1p.m. // Great Lawn, Yerba Buena Gardens, Mission St. between 3rd & 4th Sts // free, all ages

Saturday:

The BASH (Bay Area & Sacramento Short Film Festival) features 22 eclectic local shorts, filmmaker Q&As, audience voting, and challenge film competitions—including monologues and film-in-a-day projects—with trophies and exposure up for grabs. Attendees can also network, pitch projects, and walk the red carpet. Saturday, June 21, 11a.m.–5p.m. // Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, 2 Marina Blvd, Bldg D // $17

The Global Drum Circle offers a meditative and energizing group drumming experience designed to foster connection, self-healing, and joy—no experience required and drums are provided. Led by longtime facilitator David DiLullo, the event emphasizes rhythm as a tool for unity, with participants joining together in spontaneous grooves that shift from soothing to powerful. Saturday June 21, 7:30p.m.–8:45p.m. // 2690 Ocean Ave // Unity Spiritual Center of San Francisco // 18+ $25

Sunday:

Litquake and Lit Camp present a Pride-month author panel spotlighting queer fiction that centers joy, romance, and adventure. Featuring Jonathan Parks-Ramage, Renee Swindle, Edward Underhill, and Shoshana von Blanckensee, with Dominic Lim moderating, the event includes book talk, mingling, and summery drinks—all to celebrate and support queer storytelling. Sunday, June 22, 3–5p.m. // Page Street Co-Working, 297 Page St // $12.50–25

Image: Yerba Buena Gardens Festival

