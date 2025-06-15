The organizers of the Escape From Alcatraz Triathlon are facing scrutiny after a chaotic start to the 2025 race on June 1 resulted in at least two serious injuries, including a catastrophic spinal injury that left one athlete paralyzed.

As reported by SFGate, Jose Perez, a 44-year-old firefighter and seasoned triathlete from Chicago, was paralyzed from the neck down when another athlete landed on top of him after jumping from the race’s iconic start boat near Alcatraz Island. “My brother was instantly paralyzed,” his brother Samuel told SFGate. “He knew instantly he couldn’t move his arms and legs.” Perez, who is also a paramedic, reportedly told his wife, “I’m f—king paralyzed,” in the moments after the incident. He remains in intensive care following emergency spinal surgery at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

While the swim start—where nearly 2,000 participants leap into the frigid San Francisco Bay within minutes—is often billed as an adrenaline rush, multiple racers said safety moderation was noticeably lacking this year, as reported by Triathlete. “In past years, they were able to do this with the people at the portal making sure the water was clear,” said participant Kevin Edwards of Los Altos. “This time, it was just ‘go, go, go!’ with no moderation—even after the accident.” Edwards, a four-time participant, witnessed Perez floating immobile and called the lack of real-time response or protocol reassessment “frustrating.”

The swim leg has posed serious risks in the past as well—in 2013, a 46-year-old man from Austin died of cardiac arrest less than a minute after jumping into the water.

Other athletes reported similar experiences. Stacy Bryan, a triathlon veteran from Texas, said she was injured when a much larger man jumped directly onto her back, forcing her to abandon the race and rely on a wheelchair for days. “I looked up at the boat for help, but people were still jumping,” Bryan told Triathlete. “A week later, I’m still barely walking.” Despite completing the swim in pain, she had to withdraw early in the bike leg and said she was delayed in receiving medical attention.

Some participants described confusion and poor communication before and during the jump. “People were pushing each other by the first door,” Bryan recalled, adding that she heard no safety instructions beyond yells of “go, go, go.” In contrast, one international participant, Phil Gore of the U.K., said his experience was well-controlled, with some jumpers directed to different zones to avoid overlap and race staff reminding them to look for swimmers before jumping. But others noted there was “almost no one metering anything,” and multiple Reddit users described the start as chaotic.

The event has long been considered a bucket-list race due to its dramatic setting and challenging swim through cold, fast-moving currents. The race website advises participants to “immediately move away from the boat” after jumping, but several athletes questioned whether this guidance was effectively enforced.

As KTVU reports, race organizers said in a statement their on-site medical team responded promptly and emphasized that “the safety of our participants and spectators is of utmost importance.” However, they declined to comment further on Perez’s condition or the broader safety concerns raised by racers.

Perez’s family has launched a GoFundMe to help with recovery expenses, which has already raised over $75,000. Additionally, the San Francisco Fire Department has been actively supporting the Perez family, delivering meals to his siblings staying in the city and assisting with transportation for other relatives visiting from Chicago.

Despite being unable to move his limbs, Perez has reportedly expressed his determination to walk again and teach his teenage son and nieces and nephews how to drive.

