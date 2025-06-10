Local:
- Mission District cafe and political lecture spot Manny’s was tagged up and vandalized during Monday night’s protests against ICE raids. Vandals smashed the cafe’s front window, though it’s unclear if they stole anything, and some of the taggings appears to call out the Jewish owner Manny Yekutiel himself, with the messages “Fuck Manny,” “Die Zio” (short for “Zionist” I guess?) and “The only good settler is a dead 1.” [Chronicle]
- Mayor Daniel Lurie unveiled his plans to crack down on RV dwellers permanently parked on SF streets, and it’s a two-hour limit on parking for large vehicles. There’s currently an estimated 437 vehicles being used as dwellings citywide, but critics charge that the city does not have alternative shelter for the people living in them. [Examiner]
- The hitman who was convicted of the 2007 murder of Oakland journalist Chauncey Bailey has been paroled after more than 17 years in prison. Devaughndre Monique Broussard was convicted of being hired by Your Black Muslim Bakery owner Yusuf Bey IV, as Bailey was working on an exposé on shady doings at the bakery. [Bay Area News Group]
National:
- As those ICE protests spread across the country, some nutjob in Chicago drove his car right into a crowd of protesters, though it appears that no one was injured. [NBC Chicago]
- Shelves are empty at Whole Foods locations across the country, apparently because one of their suppliers fell victim to a major cyberattack. [KTVU]
- Tonight is June’s full moon "strawberry moon,” but it sure doesn’t look like that moon will be visible in the foggy San Francisco skies. [NBC Bay Area]
Video:
- You probably will not be surprised to hear that Donald Trump does not know the difference between World War I and World War II, but he reminded us of this today, saying that we’d be speaking Japanese right now if US allies had not won the war. As a reminder, Japan was a US ally in World War I.
Trump says we won World War I and without the US, we would all be speaking German and possibly Japanese— Acyn (@Acyn) June 10, 2025
Trump: Recently other countries celebrated the victory of World War I, France was celebrating. Really. The only one that doesn't celebrate is the U.S.A. And we're the ones… pic.twitter.com/BbEK1BlCyJ
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist