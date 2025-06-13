- For the second time this week, a major medical emergency in or around North Berkeley Station has disrupted BART service. Service resumed on BART's Red Line (Richmond-Millbrae) around 9 am Friday, with "major delays" across the system, several hours after being halted due to an unexplained emergency near North Berkeley Station; a separate medical emergency in Hayward similarly disrupted morning service yesterday. [KRON4]
- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is feeling left out of the spotlight as Gavin Newsom responds to the Trump administration's aggression against protesters in California, and he his attorney general had threatening words for protesters in Florida. DeSantis suggested that drivers who are blocked by protests on roads aren't liable for running over protesters, and a sheriff in coastal Brevard County warned at a news conference that protesters throwing bricks or fire bombs at officers will be shot "graveyard dead." [New York Times]
- A narcotics K9 helped intercept a meth-laced greeting card that had been sent to an inmate at Santa Rita Jail, and authorities later executed a search warrant at the home of the sender of the card and allegedly found a lot more drugs. [KRON4]
- A dead whale washed ashore and was seen on a beach in Richmond Friday morning, on the Point Isabel shoreline — it's at least the 15th dead whale around the Bay so far this season. [KTVU]
- The San Francisco Unicorns cricket team hosted their first-ever Major League Cricket home match at the Oakland Coliseum Thursday, beating Washington 269-146 and setting records for both runs scored and margin of victory in an MLC game. [Bay Area News Group]
- Luigi: The Musical, a musical that imagines Luigi Mangione's incarceration alongside Diddy and Sam Bankman-Fried, opens tonight at the Taylor Theater, and its run is sold out, but tickets just went on sale for a final performance at The Independent on July 13.
Top image: North Berkeley BART Station, via Wikimedia