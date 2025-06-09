A medical emergency shut down BART's North Berkeley Station Monday morning and service on the Richmond-Millbrae line was also halted.

A person was reportedly struck by a BART train Monday morning at North Berkeley Station around 10 am. A closure announcement was made for the station as of 10:08 am, citing a "major medical emergency."

The official word from BART officials was that "a person entered the trackway and a collision may have occurred with a train."

Red Line service was temporarily halted as emergency crews descended on the station, and a person was removed from the trackway. Riders needing to get to Berkeley or Richmond from Millbrae were being instructed to take the shuttle between SFO and Millbrae and transfer to the Yellow line toward Antioch.

No further details were shared about the person or their injuries.

As of 10:54 am, BART announced on X that Red Line service had resumed, and as of 11:49 AM, BART said that there was now a 20-minute delay across the system as it recovered from this earlier problem.

Top image: Photo by Charles Forerunner