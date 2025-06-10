- Mayor Daniel Lurie may begin facing his first major criticisms as mayor as he sidesteps making any direct criticisms of Donald Trump or the deployment of ICE agents in San Francisco. Lurie has clearly been trying not to attract any negative attention from the president up to this point. [Chronicle]
- Frustrated with the pace of AI progress at Meta, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has reportedly been taking meetings at his homes in Tahoe and Palo Alto, and is looking to create a new, separate AI team to develop a "superintelligence." [CNN]
- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reportedly requested that the US military detain and arrest "lawbreakers" in the LA protests, a request which was not granted — yet! — but which would represent a major escalation and necessitate invoking the Insurrection Act. [Chronicle]
- Five Afghan cricket players are still waiting for visa approvals to take part in the Major League Cricket matches being played at the Oakland Coliseum this week, and they could be barred from entry to the US under Trump's new travel ban. [KTVU]
- 20-year-old San Jose restaurant Taqueria Eduardo is being threatened with closure under a redevelopment plan by the city which would see it replaced with a Chik-Fil-A. [KTVU]
- At WWDC on Monday, Apple unveiled its new "Liquid Glass" look and feel for iOS 26 — and yes, they will skip from iOS 18 to iOS 26, matching the software version with the upcoming year, like car models do. [Ars Technica]
- El Farolito’s club soccer team won the national title for amateur soccer teams on Sunday at a tournament in Manchester, New Hampshire. [Mission Local]
