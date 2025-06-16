- An in-depth analysis of drive-times and traffic in the westernmost part of San Francisco finds that some commute times might be a few minutes longer than they were before the closure of the Great Highway to cars. The pain is primarily being felt by those who drive between the Outer Sunset and the Outer Richmond during peak commute hours. [Chronicle]
- A small group of protesters concentrated on an ICE subcontractor's office at 6th and Tehama streets in SoMa on Sunday, picketing outside and blocking the entrance to the building. [ABC 7]
- Trump has directed ICE to expand its activities and ramp up deportations in Democratic-led cities, undeterred by protests. [Associated Press]
- After one dead gray whale washed ashore near Richmond's Point Isabel on Thursday, a second dead whale washed ashore about 100 meters away on Saturday. [KTVU]
- Le Marais Bakery in the Castro was robbed, yet again, on Friday night, with thieves apparently using some sort of explosive device to break a window this time. [KRON4]
- A Bay Area man who went missing after going on a hike in the Himalayas in northern India has been found alive after a nine-day search. [SFGate]
- There's a hearing this morning in Boston in the lawsuit brought by Harvard against the Trump administration, hoping to get a court order to block Trump from barring international students at the school. [New York Times]