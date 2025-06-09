Last week: Waymos driving like humans, flying cars on pre-order, and a Toronado memecoin; This week: Interview with the first openly gay Black legislator, all-ages show at SOMArts, and the 27th annual Native Contemporary Arts Festival.

Week in Review

Wrapping up the week of June 2-8.

You might want some popcorn while you read the top 10 wildest SF nonprofit scandals. Speaking of popcorn, they’re filming a movie about the firing and re-hiring of OpenAI’s Sam Altman, which is partially set in SF. Or maybe you’ve had your fill of popcorn following The Big Feud.

Waymos are learning to be more human-like by rolling through stop signs and such. (Pretty soon they’ll be blaring “Green-Eyed Lady” whenever the ignition starts, like SFist’s neighbor.) You can now pre-order a flying car, but you won’t be able to legally drive it very many places. Those speed cameras are all up and running—be prepared for real tickets starting August 5.

Lurie doesn’t sound very keen on Ed Lee-era tax breaks for tech companies. Billionaire-backed California Forever is cozying up to Suisun City with plans to turn its downtown into a “lifestyle and entertainment destination.” A lot of small neighborhood groups have been left in the lurch by the Parks Alliance closure.

Toronado’s original owner is regretting a deal he made to sell the bar to a crypto bro who aims to memorialize it via memecoin. SF Art Institute is set to reopen, which will now be known as California Academy of Studio Arts, or CASA. Bay Area icon E-40 appeared on NPR‘s Tiny Desk Concert.

A four-alarm fire destroyed, damaged five row houses in SF’s Richmond District Friday morning, leaving one pet cat dead and 35 people displaced.

Fifteen people were detained at SF immigration court. Two headliners at last weekend’s La Onda Festival in Napa were forced to cancel their sets after the Trump administration denied their visas, claiming their music “glorifies cartel violence.” Pete Hegseth demanded that the Navy take Harvey Milk’s name off one of their ships.

A man was arrested for committing back-to-back assaults in Fort Mason. A 40-minute CHP chase took place from San Ramon to Milpitas.

The Week Ahead

Looking ahead to June 9–15.

Thursday

Join Assemblymember Corey Jackson—California’s first openly gay Black legislator—for an in-depth conversation with KQED’s Otis R. Taylor Jr. The two will discuss leadership, equity, and public service in a live community dialogue open to all. Thursday, June 12, 5:30-7 p.m. // Manny's, 3092 16th St // $15

Friday

Thrive City invites families to a night under the stars with a free screening of The Princess & The Frog. Arrive early for kids’ crafts, games, face painting, and a festive Mardi Gras Princess Parade before the movie begins. Don’t forget a blanket and warm layers—space is first come, first served, and RSVPs get priority! Friday, June 13, 5 p.m. // Thrive City | 1 Warriors Way // free

Close out the Spring Queer Arts Festival with Magical Realism: Queer Caribbean Sounds, an all-ages night of music, ritual, and reggaeton joy. Headlined by genre-defying artist Esotérica Tropical and featuring Batey Tambó and DJ Kayaté, this immersive evening celebrates queer Caribbean resilience through sound, movement, and healing. Come dance, connect, and revel in the magic. Friday, June 13, 7-10 p.m. // SOMArts Cultural Center, 934 Brannan St // $20

Saturday

Don’t miss NorCal’s largest Succulent Expo show and sale, June 13–15. With 40+ rare plant vendors, expert talks, and a members-only preview sale, it’s the ultimate weekend for succulent lovers. Join for just $15 to get early access, skip the line, and support plant education and conservation. Friday, June 13–Sunday, June 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. // County Fair Building, Golden Gate Park, 1199 9th Ave // free, all ages

Join fellow Bay Area Singles in their 30s and 40s for Social & Volunteering, at the San Francisco Food Bank. After sorting produce to music, the group will head to Long Bridge Pizza for food, drinks, and conversation. It’s a low-pressure way to give back and meet new people—no swiping required. Saturday, June 14, 11:30a.m.-3 p.m. // San Francisco Food Bank, 900 Pennsylvania Ave // $20

Sunday

Celebrate Indigenous creativity at the 27th Annual Native Contemporary Arts Festival, featuring Native music, dance, spoken word, and art curated by Janeen Antoine, with performances from Pomo dancers, singers, drummers, and more. Shop handcrafted goods, meet artists, and honor the vibrant cultures of North America’s Indigenous communities. Sunday, June 15, Noon-3:30 p.m. // Yerba Buena Gardens, 750 Howard St // free

