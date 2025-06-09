Local:
- The VTA is seeking a new contractor to do the tunneling work and construction of two underground BART stations that are still in the planning stages. It's far from certain that the Trump Federal Transit Administration will approve the funds for the project, but the agency is hoping to bring the potential cost of it down. [Chronicle]
- Delfina, in the Mission District, is closed tonight due to the planned protest against ICE activity in the neighborhood, and out of an abundance of caution for the restaurant's staff, says owner Craig Stoll. [Delfina / SF Standard]
- Mission Local has launched an ICE arrest tracker, noting that around 20 known arrests have occurred in the city so far in the most recent crackdown, 16 of those at the ICE field office in the FiDi.
National:
- No surprise here: RFK Jr. is now removing all the sitting members of the CDC's vaccine advisory committee. [CNN]
- With the news of the death of Sly Stone, the musician, the internet has been very confused, and there's been a lot of chatter that Sylvester Stallone is dead. [Chronicle]
- A judge has dismissed actor-director Justin Baldoni's $400 million defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively. [CNN]
Video:
- There is video in the tweet below taken this evening (Monday) at the anti-ICE rally at 24th and Mission, which appears to have attracted quite a few people. Stay tuned for more on that demonstration.
6/29: 24th & Mission Part Two#abolishICE #sanfransisco #protest #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/S4e7xBkSU8— Lucky G (@luckygsf) June 10, 2025
Top image: Photo by Lucky G/X