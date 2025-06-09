Waymo is suspending service Monday in parts of San Francisco and Los Angeles following acts of vandalism on Sunday that targeted the robocars in both cities, amid raucous protests against ICE activities and the Trump administration.

As anti-ICE protests are being organized Monday both in Civic Center and at 24th and Mission streets in San Francisco — the former at 4 pm and the latter at 6 pm — autonomous taxi company Waymo is suspending service in some undisclosed parts of the city, to avoid seeing its vehicles be targeted again for vandalism.

An unknown number of Waymo vehicles were vandalized Sunday evening in San Francisco, including one that was photographed as a masked individual spraypainted on the side of it, as KPIX reports. This was happening while simultaneously in Los Angeles at least five Waymo vehicles were spraypainted and set on fire.

A Waymo car is set on fire and vandalized during a protest against immigration raids on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high after the Trump administration called in the National Guard against the wishes of city leaders following two days of clashes with police during a series of immigration raids. (Photo by Nick Ut/Getty Images)

In addition to suspending service in parts of SF today, Waymo is also suspending service in downtown LA, as CBS News reports.

"We do not believe our vehicles were intentionally targeted, but rather happened to be present during the protests," a spokesperson for Waymo tells CBS.

A person spray paints a Waymo car during immigration raid protests on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high after the Trump administration called in the National Guard against the wishes of city leaders following two days of clashes with police during a series of immigration raids. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Waymo vehicles have similarly become the opporunistic target of protesters — and just hooligans having a good time — since their launch in San Francisco two years ago.

Notably, a Waymo was set on fire in SF's Chinatown in February 2024 during Lunar New Year celebrations there.

According to a previous Wall Street Journal report, each autonomous Jaguar owned by Waymo is estimated to be worth between $150,000 and $200,000.

Waymo has not directly commented on the suspension of service here in SF.

60 people, including minors, were arrested following an outbreak of violence and vandalism after a protest outside an ICE field office on Sansome Street in San Francisco Sunday evening.

Governor Gavin Newsom said in an interview Sunday that those who were not engaging in peaceful protest, and who resorted to vandalism, should be arrested and prosecuted. However he forcefully objected to the unsolicited intervention by the National Guard.